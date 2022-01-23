Paranaense 2022: The chance for Athletico boys and new players to learn the “CAP Method” | athletico-pr

Athletico enters Paranaense in 2022 as in the last 10 years. He wants to take advantage of the State Championship to polish new talents and find a new Santos, a new Renan Lodi, a new Bruno Guimarães… Players who can be part of the main group and be important in the long season that the club will face.

The main team of Hurricane will compete in the Brazilian Championship, the Copa do Brasil, the Copa Libertadores da América and the Recopa Sudamericana.

The State, at least in the initial games, is under the responsibility of the aspiring team. Already in the debut, a classic ahead. Athletico welcomes Paraná Clube, this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada. THE ge tracks the game in real time.

Athletico held a training game with their aspirants, in front of the Worker. A 2-0 victory, with goals from the new reinforcement Matheus Felipe, a defender who arrived from CSA, and Daniel Cruz. Like the main team, the team must start the competition in a scheme with three defenders.

Athletico’s base team has: Anderson; Matheus Felipe, Luan Patrick and Lucas Fasson; Ataíde, Pablo Siles, Juninho and Pedrinho; Reinaldo, Jader and Rômulo.

For the 2022 season, Athletico signed five players. Defender Matheus Felipe, ex-CSA, and defensive midfielder Pablo Siles, ex-Victoria, are part of the aspiring team. The midfielders Bryan García, ex-Independiente del Valle-EQU, Hugo Moura, ex-Flamengo, and Matheus Fernandes, ex-Palmeiras, should go straight to the main team.

The team of hopefuls of the Hurricane has James Freitas in charge. The coach was announced in November last year and is 53 years old. He is a gaucho from São Lourenço do Sul, started his career 20 years ago as a physical trainer for São José-RS and has a lot of experience in youth teams. The last job as an assistant to Roger Machado, in Fluminense.

– When I look at Athletico, I think a lot about the identification of their fans with the club. Athletico fans like a more vertical game, a competitive and intense game. And I identify with that philosophy of play – he told the official Athletico website.

Athletico is the second club with the most titles in Paraná, with 26 (Coritiba has 38). Hurricane was three-time champion between 2018 and 2020 – in 2018 and 2019 with the aspirants and in 2020 with the main team in the final stretch -, but lost to FC Cascavel in last year’s semifinal and said goodbye to the dream of fighting for the tetra. From 2000 onwards, the club has nine of the 22 titles played. After losing the last State Championship, the kids from Rubro-Negro want to win back the cup.