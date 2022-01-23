Passengers flying on Latam’s A320 will have free access to WhatsApp





As of January 25, LATAM customers will be able to send and receive free text messages via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and iMessage during the flight. Initially, the facility will be available on 56 aircraft of the Airbus A320 family that perform flights within Brazil and flights from the country to other destinations in South America.

LATAM intends to extend the service to other aircraft in its fleet and reinforces that the free package is only valid for text messages – that is, it does not support the transfer of photos, videos or other files.

To access the service, the customer must put their mobile device in airplane mode, connect it to the LATAM Play Wi-Fi network, type latamplay.com in their browser and select the free text message package. If the customer prefers, there are other paid packages for browsing or streaming.





“In our continuous objective of providing the best experience to our customers, the messaging package complements the excellent free entertainment options available, reinforcing our commitment to offering the best inflight entertainment platform in Latin America.”, says Paulo Miranda, Vice President of Customers at LATAM Airlines Group.

The free text messaging package is one of LATAM’s initiatives to expand connectivity and the offer of in-flight entertainment amid the resumption of air travel and with increasingly connected customers.

Until then, the facility was only offered to LATAM Pass customers in the Gold, Gold Plus, Platinum, Black and Black Signature categories, who have a complete and free internet package on domestic flights through a voucher sent by LATAM a few days before the flight.



