Pedro Scooby and Paulo André argue for Luciano

The friendly atmosphere in the room of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), turned into a discussion between Pedro Scooby and Paulo André. The duo got excited when giving their opinion on the situation involving Luciano Estevan and Natália Deodato and Jessilane Alves.

After Luciano told the brothers that Nat and Jessi were rude during the conversation in the jacuzzi, Pedro said that the tone was not rude as Luciano was narrating and Lucas Bissoli and Rodrigo Mussi agreed.

Douglas then snapped: “Wait, trying to be impartial, if he said it one way, you waited for Scooby to say it wasn’t that way and you were on the side, so you didn’t notice.”

Rodrigo tried to change the subject by arguing that the boxes have an advantage for entering the program with an audience outside the house, when Pedro and Douglas laughed when remembering Luciano being upset with Jessi’s speech calling him arrogant, and Douglas disagreed. .

“You think you understand Big Brother, but you talk a little… Everything you say happens the opposite”, Pedro shot, visibly annoyed. “You speak with a very bizarre certainty,” added Douglas.

Luciano didn’t like it and fired: “They’re hypocrites! What popcorn didn’t come in wanting to be famous?”. Rodrigo then tried to guide the boy saying that not everyone becomes famous. “90% don’t get famous”, he analyzed.

Still in the same discussion, Paulo was also uncomfortable with the position of Douglas and Pedro in relation to Luciano’s desire to be famous. When Douglas and Pedro laughed, the athlete believed it was his colleague’s feelings and ended up “taking the pain”.

Douglas tried to explain that the laugh was about the theories that Luciano and Rodrigo made and Pedro shot: “Then you got something wrong, and you got into a fight and you’re setting the wrong example”

“Who bought a fight?”, asked Paulo.

Pedro continued saying that Luciano didn’t understand what Paulo said and, even so, the brother wanted to draw attention. The discussion was interrupted with the production informing everyone to go to the room

Paulo still tried to talk to Pedro, but the surfer didn’t want to. “You know what? I won’t say anything else,” Scooby snapped.