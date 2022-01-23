Pedro Scooby exposes his father’s abandonment and serious mistakes in his brother’s past

Pedro Scooby he tries his best to live with his three children, Dom, Bem and Liz, but this family union was not so present in his relationship with his father and brother. In a conversation with the other participants of the BBB 2022, the professional surfer exposed this delicate story of his life.

Find out everything that goes on at the BBB 2022 house in the coverage of RD1

On the outside of the house, Luana Piovani’s ex-husband described the timeline of her father leaving the family and how this was reflected in the following years:

“My luck, in fact, is that since the age of 10, he was already absent. At 15, 16, he disappeared and we didn’t have anything with him. When I was 9, 10 years old, I was already going to school by bus, I was already going to the beach to catch waves alone. Things that today are unrealistic. At 15 I was already driving“.

Scooby recalled that from an early age he had the weight of becoming a kind of head of the family and that his brother’s wrong choices further complicated his story:

“I already had this ‘responsibility’ to solve my problems, I had to help my mother, my brother went crazy… My brother is now on the right path, living well, but he was once the antagonist of my life. Did a lot of things wrong, took all these risks and might not be here“.

BBB 2022: Cíntia Dicker reveals the surprise left by Pedro Scooby when entering the reality

The famous presented his wife with a bouquet of flowers before entering the confinement, with the right to a note that said the following:

“My love, it’s been eight days of missing you, but happy to face another challenge of life with you by my side. You’ll be in there with me all the time, my closing! I love you, see you in 95 days“.

Excited, Cíntia wrote in the caption: “oh no, people“. In the comments, netizens gave their opinions on the athlete’s attitude. “I thought he was super good vibes, I liked it“said one. “How cute, people“, praised another. “I wanted to date him“, said a third.

Check out:

Did you like the content? Follow @rd1oficial on Instagram and RD1.com.br on Facebook to keep up with the latest celebrity news.