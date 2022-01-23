Pedro Scooby speculates the first couples at today’s party

The first party of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) takes place tonight and the brothers are already speculating about possible couples. Pedro Scooby believes that Lucas Bissoli will stay with Slovenia and Paulo André with Jade Picon.

While drinking in the room of leader Douglas Silva, Rodrigo Mussi, Pedro and Lucas talked about possible couples in reality.

“I can prophesy something for your life here…”, Scooby said. “I think you could go to Slovenia…”, Rodrigo shot Lucas. “I think the cool couples here would be you and Slovenia, Jade and PA [Paulo André]..”, said the surfer.

“I think it’s Jade and PA, man”, confirmed Lucas. “There’s Eli too…”, he added. “But Eli is everywhere, brother”, analyzed Rodrigo making his colleagues laugh.

Pedro said that Natália Deodato was also available and wanted the commercial manager. “The girls play with me.. I’m fine. I want the boys to go upstairs”, Rodrigo said, trying to hide it. “I want the kids to go upstairs because I’m married,” interrupted Douglas.

Pedro once again stated that he was rooting for the couples because he was in love – he is married to Cíntia Decker, and Rodrigo agreed. “Outside I’m in love…”, he revealed. Minutes later, Paulo André entered the room and joined his colleagues.