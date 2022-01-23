Pele’s daughter reassures fans and does not confirm widespread cancer | Football

Disclosure Skin

In a post on Instagram, Kely Nascimento, Pelé’s daughter, reassured fans about the latest news from her father, who was hospitalized this week for the continuation of colon cancer treatment. Kely was surprised by the amount of messages received on social networks and decided to explain that trips to the hospital will be frequent.

She also stressed that there was no change in Pele’s diagnosis, who had a colon tumor removed in September last year and is still undergoing treatment.

“Yesterday my WhatsApp and DMs started pumping again. It even took me by surprise and I know what’s going on! I just wanted to tell you that my dad is fine and nothing in his diagnosis has changed! He goes to the hospital every month to a checkup, so you can expect this sort of thing to happen from time to time. Thank you all for your concern!”

Pele left the hospital on Thursday (20), after a quick hospitalization to continue the treatment of the colon tumor, said the Albert Einstein hospital. “Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on January 19 and 20 to continue the treatment of the colon tumor, identified in September 2021. The patient was discharged this Thursday (20) and is in good condition. stable clinics”, informed a bulletin signed by three doctors.

According to ESPN, Pele was back in the hospital for further chemotherapy sessions. According to the channel, he was diagnosed with a tumor in the intestine, one in the liver and the beginning of another in the lung, and would undergo further tests to find other possible spots of cancer.

The three-time world champion with the Brazilian national team underwent an operation to remove a colon tumor in September 2021 and spent nearly a month in care. He was hospitalized again last month for chemotherapy sessions and was discharged on December 23.