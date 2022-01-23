Petition against government anti-vaccination note gathers 22 thousand in 16h – 01/23/2022 – Panel

An online petition, in repudiation of the Ministry of Health’s technical note in favor of the use of hydroxychloroquine and against vaccines against Covid-19, obtained more than 22 thousand adhesions 16 hours after it was created.

Sign the text, created on the initiative of professors from the Faculty of Medicine of USP, professors, health professionals and Brazilian researchers.

They specifically repudiate the refusal on the part of the portfolio to endorse the recommendation by Conitec (Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified Health System), formed by specialists, to reject the use of ineffective drugs against the disease.

“It is astonishing that the Ministry of Health rejects proposed norms prepared by a group of researchers, convened by the Ministry itself, creating an unprecedented situation in our country”, says the undersigned.

According to the manifesto, “the fact that the reins of the Ministry of Health are under the possession of ideology, misinformation and, above all, ignorance”, “causes great concern”.

The conclusion was rejected by a technical note from Health released on Friday (21), signed by the secretary of Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs of the portfolio, Helio Angotti, a leader of the wing of the government that defends the denialist banners of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).