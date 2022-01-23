PF and Instituto Chico Mendes investigate the change in the color of the water on the Tapajós River

The Federal Police and the Chico Mendes Institute are investigating the reason for the change in color of the Tapajós River, located in the Tapajós National Forest, in Alter do Chão (PA).

According to information published by TV Globo this Saturday (22/1), the river has turned to clay and the riverside residents are no longer able to use the water.

“It’s not normal, it tastes like clay,” said Luiz Paz, community leader in the region.

The suspicion is that the change in the tone of the river is due to the activity of illegal mining, which are close to the region. Annually, 7 million tons of tailings are dumped into the river, according to information from the Federal Police.

Instituto Chico Mendes is collecting water and sediment from the river bottom. The researchers want to know if what is arriving in the Alter do Chão region are heavy metals, such as mercury.

“We cannot identify whether it is really a natural phenomenon or driven by mining, an illegal mining activity. This still needs to be investigated. Through the subsequent analysis of this material, we begin to identify, by comparing it with data from previous years, if there are really structural changes in the physical, chemical and biological quality of the water”, said researcher Maurício Santamaria.