Pixel 6: Google is right to abandon Snapdragon and bet on Tensor? | analyze

After a hiatus, Google returns to the top-of-the-line segment with the Pixel 6, a cell phone that debuts the first platform developed by the search giant. What’s so special about Tensor? Was it really a good thing to have abandoned Snapdragon? Let’s find out. TudoCelular has always criticized the Pixel line models for not being a reference in the Android world and Google has never bothered to make better phones than Samsung or Apple and continues to follow this path. What changes is that the Pixel 6 is a balanced device that delivers a good experience overall. The design may not be the most attractive, but it is undeniable that it is unique. The AMOLED screen has strong brightness and vibrant colors. The 90 Hz refresh rate may sound disappointing, as even entry-level phones already have a panel with this speed. The stereo sound is powerful and delivers great sound quality, which helps to combine a multimedia experience worthy of a top of the line.

And the Tensor? In our speed test, it did better than the Snapdragon 888 on the Zenfone 8 and the Exynos 2100 on the Galaxy S21. It is not now that Google has managed to surpass the iPhone, but it is difficult for Android to compete in speed with iOS. The Pixel 6 also runs any game well, even on the highest setting. Another point that Google lost to other brands was battery life. The Tensor is not only agile, it also delivers good efficiency. The Pixel 6 manages to outperform the iPhone 13, Galaxy S21 and Zenfone 8 in autonomy, but the charging time could be better. Not to mention it no longer comes with a charger in the box. And cameras? The Pixel 6 may not even record the best photos among the 2021 releases, but it’s a pretty competent phone to shoot in any kind of situation. Sure, its set is simple and only has two cameras, but it does its job well. The Pixel 6 was not launched in Brazil and for those interested, it is necessary to import it or pay dearly to buy it in the gray market. To check all the details, just follow the full analysis through the link below.

