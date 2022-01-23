Pixel Watch gets new release preview in leak

The Pixel Watch was one of the biggest highlights of 2021 when it comes to its leaks, but to the disappointment of many, the smart watch was not launched by Google. This week, the well-known and trusted Jon Prosser spoke about the device again.

This time, the leaker confirmed with people who work at Google that the presentation of the Pixel Watch should happen by the end of the first half of this year. To be more specific, the date that can be chosen by the search giant is the May 26th.