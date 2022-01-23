Pixel Watch gets new release preview in leak

The Pixel Watch was one of the biggest highlights of 2021 when it comes to its leaks, but to the disappointment of many, the smart watch was not launched by Google. This week, the well-known and trusted Jon Prosser spoke about the device again.
This time, the leaker confirmed with people who work at Google that the presentation of the Pixel Watch should happen by the end of the first half of this year. To be more specific, the date that can be chosen by the search giant is the May 26th.
Prosser also urges the public to be a little wary of the 26th, as Google is known for postponing its events. In addition, it is not today that the company has been trying to launch the Pixel Watch.
Talking a little more about the Google watch, images leaked throughout 2021 showed that the Pixel Watch should be aimed at the premium market. That’s because we have circular design with frameless display.
In addition, the construction of the device is apparently stainless steel, while the bracelets are made of silicone. Google is also expected to sell around 20 interchangeable options for the user to adapt the watch to their preferences.
The crown present on the right edge of the Pixel Watch will be used to control Wear OS. The watch will still have a microphone and most likely this is directly related to its ability to make calls.
For now, Google doesn’t comment on the matter and that’s why we indicate that everything needs to be considered as just another market rumor.