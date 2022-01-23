Pope assigns portfolios and formalizes recognition to women







Pope Francis Photo: Vatican Media / Handout via REUTERS

THE Pope Francis this Sunday, 23, for the first time, the Lay Ministries of the Roman Catholic Church of Lecturing and Catechism to Women, positions that many had held without institutional recognition.

He conferred on the ministries at a mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, where, in an apparent reference to resistance to change from many conservatives, he criticized those who need strict regulations and “more rules” to find God.

Last year Francis changed church law to Lectorate and Acolyte ministries, which were generally reserved for seminarians preparing for the priesthood, saying he wanted to bring stability and public recognition to women already performing the roles.

Readers read the scriptures, acolytes serve Mass, and catechists teach the tenets and tenets of the religion to converted children and adults.

Lectorate and Acolyte ministries previously existed, but were officially reserved for men. Francis instituted the Catechism ministry last year.

At Sunday’s Mass, the pope assigned six women and two men the role of readers and three women and five men the role of catechists. Francis gave a bible to each reader and a crucifix to each catechist.

The formalization, including an assignment ceremony, will make it more difficult for conservative bishops to bar women in their dioceses from taking up these positions.

The move will be especially important as a recognition for women in places like the Amazon, where many are de facto religious leaders in remote communities that suffer from a severe shortage of priests.

The Vatican stressed that the positions do not represent a step towards one day women can become priests. The Catholic Church teaches that only men can be priests because Jesus chose only men as his apostles.