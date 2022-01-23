Portugal and its Hertzian battle – By the way

Since November, Gloryfirst teleseries Portuguese produced by Netflixis a beautifully crafted spy drama whose backdrop is not the war that drove Ilsa Lund and Viktor Laszlo out of Casablanca to Lisbon, but the Cold War that followed, with Germany defeated and Portugal serving as the basis for the Hertzian battles between Radio Moscow and the Americans’ Radio Free Europe.

In power since 1933, like Hitler, Oliveira Salazar (“a benevolent Hitler”, in the more than benevolent evaluation of the magazine life) was skillful enough to keep Portugal neutral in the armed struggle against Nazism, without having to take off the boots of the colonies in Africa and Asia, or curb the torture committed, at home and abroad, by Pide, the political police of the dictatorship portuguese. By ceding a military base to the Americans, in the Azores, in 1944, Portugal qualified itself as a non-belligerent country in favor of the Allies – and it took full advantage of that.

During the war, Lisbon became known as “the espionage capital”, so many spies circulated and operated in it (Ian Fleming, creator of James Bond and then a scout for the British Navy, was one of them), as Portugal was also notable as an escape route for thousands of fugitives from the Nazi occupation, seeking asylum in Palestine and the Americas.

In planning its ideological war for capitalist democracy against Soviet communism, Washington chose Munich as the base of Free Europe’s radio operations and, from the beginning, guided by the CIA and its Congress for the Freedom of Culture, found in Portugal the ideal place to rebroadcast propaganda material (news, counter-formation, musical programs) produced in Prague and translated into almost two dozen languages.

Acronym for Rádio Retransmissora, Raret emerged in the middle of Ribatejo, on a farm in Glória, 75k from Lisbon, in 1951, where it operated for almost 50 years. Around it grew a small community with a life of its own: school, maternity, sports center – and the most powerful shortwave antennas on the continent. It is in this environment that the plot of Glorystarring a son of Lisbon’s elite, engineer João Vidal (Miguel Nunes), who came out of horror in Angola and has already been co-opted by the KGB when they appoint him to take care of Raret’s antennas.

Unknown even to most Portuguese, the radio complex lost its meaning with the end of the Soviet empire and ended up deactivated in 1996 and abandoned two years later. But other throbbing intrigues to dramatize probably took place between 1968, the show’s starting point, and the nearly 30 years that followed, otherwise they wouldn’t be planning a second season with 10 more episodes.

Glory has subtitles in Portuguese; and not just for speeches in English, German and Russian, to the relief of Brazilians who still find it difficult to keep up with the authentic Portuguese of our ancestors.