Preview Renault Kwid 2023 | Welcome and necessary evolution

After some leaks, it was time to get to know the Renault Kwid 2023, Renault’s entry-level model for the Brazilian market. With visual changes and in the equipment package, the French car wants to displace the Fiat Mobi, its main rival, but also play an important role within the automaker’s marketing strategy.

For this, it was necessary to have a good shower on the cart, which gained important items as standard, such as stability and traction controls, ramp start assistant and LED daytime running lights, which helped to enhance the look of what Renault calls it the “compact SUV”.

Under the hood, a modified version of the brave 1.0 SCe, which now yields 71hp and 10 kgf/m of torque, but with improved consumption, jumping to averages of 10.8 km/l when fueled with ethanol in urban use.

But do these improvements justify the price charged? THE Canaltech had a first contact with the Renault Kwid 2023 and tells you in detail the initial impressions behind the wheel.

Renault Kwid 2023: First Impressions

It is easy to see that the Kwid 2023 is better than the model that was on sale in the Brazilian market until a few days ago. The design received important touches and kept that SUV “muscle”. But make no mistake: the Kwid remains a very tight subcompact.

The SUV look is deceiving, but the Kwid is tight (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

People over six feet and with wider bodies are sure to suffer inside the Kwid, even behind the wheel. However, it is undeniable that the French stroller fulfills its role as a means of transport, bringing agility and relative comfort.

Kwid 2023 cabin evolves, but is still cramped (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

However, an evolution was necessary and it came in the form of standard equipment. Now, the Kwid is safer thanks to the stability and traction controls, which act in a very present way in more abrupt movements and curves, holding the hatch well.

In addition, the ramp start assistant, also present since the Zen version, is a great help in the city, making the exit less traumatic in some situations — the 1.0 is good, but it doesn’t work miracles.

How is Kwid 2023 doing?

The good 1.0 SCe engine was changed to be less noisy and more economical, as required by the new Proconve L7 standards. It will still be necessary for us to spend more days with it for a more assertive measurement, but it is possible to notice that, at least in performance, there was a good improvement, even if it was, in the record, of only 1cv — 71cv against 70cv of the old engine.

The 2023 Renault Kwid serves a couple or small family well (Image: Felipe Ribeiro/Canaltech)

The steering of the Kwid 2023 is electric, being well calibrated for moments of greater agility. In the city, however, the lightness impresses, making the vehicle even easier to maneuver.

A negative point, however, is the rear visibility and blind spots, something that Renault was unable to change from the initial design.

Kwid 2023 Technology

In the technological aspect, the Kwid 203 stands out for the new 8-inch multimedia center, larger than the competitor Mobi. Despite this, it is inferior in technical aspects, being a little slow and lacking wireless connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

initial assessment

The 2023 Renault Kwid has the mission of not only surpassing the rival Fiat Mobi, but also of being Renault’s main car in Brazil in terms of sales volume, as the Sandero’s days are numbered.

And, at least in this initial contact that the reporter had with the car, the Kwid is treading the right path and evolving with quality.



Kwid 2023 pricing and availability