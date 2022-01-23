PS4 continues to be produced, but not for lack of PS5

The PS4 continues to be produced by Sony and a portion of the community believes it has something to do with the shortage of components, which has been hampering the manufacture of the PS5. Now, the Japanese giant has made it clear: this continuity was already in the plans and both consoles will hit the market simultaneously.

In conversation with NLab, a representative cited the development of titles for both console generations as one of the “evidence” to deny speculation. In the transition of generations, the idea has always been to manufacture both products in parallel.

The company has previously recanted that it never planned to stop the video game’s assembly line. Now, it’s clear that PS4 maintenance has nothing to do with the high demand for PS5 and the absence of next-gen hardware on the market.

It is worth mentioning: Sony has sold more than 116 million PS4 units worldwide. When contacted by Bloomberg to clarify the alleged resumption of production to ease pressure on the PS5, the company responded as follows:

It’s one of the best-selling consoles of all time and there’s always a crossover between the generations.

