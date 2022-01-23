PT calls Bolsonaro a ‘disgrace’ after talking about COVID in children

Maria do Rosrio, PT deputy, responded Bolsonaro after talking about COVID-19 in children (photo: AFP / EVARISTO SA)

After Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called the number of deaths of children due to COVID-19 “insignificant”, federal deputy Maria do Rosrio (PT-RS) reacted and called him a “disgrace”. The congresswoman gave the answer this Saturday (22/1), hours after the President of the Republic said, in Eldorado (SP), that the children’s public did not need many beds and complex care in hospitals.”Disgraado. general, but there is no other word to classify those who say that the death of children by COVID is ‘insignificant’. If you have another word, write it on your ‘twitter’ (sic)”, posted the PT.

The Technical Chamber of Immunization Advice (CTAI), a technical group of the Ministry of Health, pointed out, in December, that 1,449 children had already died as a result of the coronavirus.

“If you look at 2020 and 2021, even in the coronavirus crisis, no one heard that they needed a children’s ICU. There wasn’t. We didn’t have them. an insignificant number and it has to be taken into account if she had other comorbidities as well”, said Bolsonaro, a day after the funeral of his mother, Olinda.

This week, ministers were in Lenis Paulistas, in the same state, to visit a girl who suffered cardiac arrest because of a rare disease – Bolsonaristas, however, raised the thesis that she had suffered the incident because she had received an anti-COVID-19 immunizer. .

On Thursday (20/1), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the application of CoronaVac, linked to the Butantan Institute, in young people aged 6 to 11 years. The immunizer will be incorporated into the childhood vaccination campaign.

Bolsonaro offended deputy and had to recant

In 2014, Bolsonaro told Maria do Rosrio that she “did not deserve to be raped”. The offense took place in the Chamber of Deputies. Five years later, already at the Planalto Palace, he had to publicly retract after a court decision.

“Due to a court order, I publicly apologize for my past speeches addressed to federal deputy Maria do Rosrio Nunes,” he wrote.

At that time, for moral damages, the president had to compensate the PT member in R$ 10 thousand.