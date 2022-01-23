PT calls Bolsonaro ‘disgraceful’ after talking about COVID in children

posted on 01/22/2022 23:06



After Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called the number of child deaths due to COVID-19 “insignificant”, federal deputy Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) reacted and called him “disgraceful”. The parliamentarian gave the answer this Saturday (22/1), hours after the President of the Republic said, in Eldorado (SP), that the children did not need many beds and complex care in hospitals.

“Disgraceful. I apologize to the general public, but there is no other word to classify who says that the death of children by COVID is ‘insignificant’. If you have another word, write it on your ‘twitter’ (sic)”, posted the PT. .

The Technical Chamber of Advice on Immunization (CTAI), a technical group of the Ministry of Health, pointed out, in December, that 1,449 children had already died from the coronavirus.

“If you look at 2020 and 2021, even in the coronavirus crisis, no one heard that they needed a children’s ICU. They didn’t have them. We didn’t have them. I don’t know a child going to the hospital. Some died? Yes, they died. It’s an insignificant number and you have to take into account whether she had other comorbidities as well,” said Bolsonaro, one day after the funeral of his mother, Olinda.

This week, ministers were in Lençóis Paulistas, in the same state, to visit a girl who suffered cardiac arrest because of a rare disease – Bolsonaristas, however, raised the thesis that she had suffered the incident because she had received an anti-COVID-19 immunizer. .

On Thursday (20/1), the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved the application of CoronaVac, linked to the Butantan Institute, in young people aged 6 to 11 years. The immunizer will be incorporated into the childhood vaccination campaign.

Bolsonaro offended deputy and had to recant

In 2014, Bolsonaro told Maria do Rosário that she “did not deserve to be raped”. The offense took place in the Chamber of Deputies. Five years later, already in the Planalto Palace, he had to publicly retract after a court decision.

“Due to a court order, I come to publicly apologize for my past speeches addressed to federal deputy Maria do Rosário Nunes,” he wrote.