SBT was convicted, in the first instance, in a lawsuit brought by Rachel Sheherazade. The journalist asked for the recognition of an employment relationship and the payment of labor rights referring to the period she was at the station.

Labor judge Ronaldo Luis de Oliveira ordered the SBT to compensate the professional in the amount of R$500,000 for moral damages. However, appeal is still available. The information is from the Splash channel, from UOL.

The labor action was taking place at the 3rd Labor Court in Osasco, in Greater São Paulo, since April 2021.

According to the judge’s determination, the SBT will also have to recognize the journalist as a CLT employee.

The court decision was released this Friday (21).

– Thus, maintaining consistency with controversies of the same nature previously analyzed and resolved by us, involving other workers victimized by socially inappropriate acts, but taking into account the concrete negative effects generated in the personal and professional sphere of the worker, as well as the function of the defendant, as a communication company, observing in any way, the limits of the dispute, the defendant is ordered to pay the plaintiff an indemnity for moral damages, in the amount now arbitrated of R$ 500 thousand – says an excerpt from the judge’s decision.

Sheherazade claimed that she was hired as a legal entity by Silvio Santos’ broadcaster, but had the obligations inherent to a regular employee, such as overtime and shifts. She also cited episodes of harassment at the station.

The journalist left SBT in 2020, a month before her contract expired.

