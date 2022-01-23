Rachel Sheherazade wins millionaire lawsuit against Silvio Santos

news summary:

Rachel Sheherazade defeated SBT and Silvio Santos in a labor lawsuit

She also won a compensation of R$ 500 thousand for moral harassment.

In total, she should receive just over R$ 4 million.

Rachel Sheherazade defeated Silvio Santos and SBT in court in the labor and moral harassment lawsuit against her former employer. She worked for almost ten years at the station under the PJ regime, and now she will earn compensation that can exceed R$ 4 million.

Originally, the journalist’s lawyers asked for almost R$ 20 million, most of which refers to labor issues, since one of their requests was the recognition of the employment relationship with the broadcaster and the request for registration in the portfolio.

However, the law understands that all calculations referring to the period before 2016 ended up expiring. For this reason, Judge Ronaldo Luis de Oliveira, from the 3rd Labor Court of Osasco, determined that the calculations be made as soon as the action is settled.

According to the iG portal, the biggest aggravating factor in this story is the accusation of moral harassment against Silvio Santos on account of the 2017 Press Trophy, when the owner of the station scolded the journalist on national television. In the judge’s understanding, the episode was classified as “regrettable” and even scolded the businessman.

“Apparently, on the pretext of honoring the presenter, in front of a vast audience that watched her (and still watches her through digital platforms), the aforementioned presenter (Silvio Santos), in a very inelegant and abusive way, in clearly misogynistic behavior, used his power of employers and a notorious figure in the artistic and business environment to scold her, in public, not only as a professional, but, above all – as one can conclude -, for reasons of gender, demeaning her for being a woman, which , as he expressed, should serve as a simple talking object of decoration”, said the magistrate in his decision.

Because of this episode, Sheherazade will win a compensation of R$ 500 thousand. “This reparation, at first, is made, above all, by judicial recognition of the injury, in public response to the employer’s acts. In this way, we try to bring the worker the peace of mind that was shaken and that should be the main objective of the expressed claim”, evaluated the judge.

In the labor sphere, Rachel will be entitled to all the rights of a CLT employee that were vetoed by being PJ. The calculation must include prior notice, 13th salary, vacation, profit sharing, FGTS, fines, among other items.

The value estimated by the judge in his sentence is R$ 4 million. In addition to SBT having to pay this amount to the former employee, it must also give another 10% of the value of the action to Rachel Sheherazade’s lawyers. The broadcaster can still appeal the decision.