Radeon RX 6500 XT in PCIe 3.0: will it MATCH the gameplay?

We tested the new AMD entry card with the limitation on PCIe

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is the newest addition to the RDNA 2 board line-up, introducing the more modest chip with new microarchitecture. With a total of 16 Compute Units, this card becomes an option against rivals such as the GeForce GTX 1650 in the entry-level graphics card segment, which is currently quite lacking in news for years.

However, as we already explained in the review, the card suffered a very severe restriction on the PCI Express connection, with only 4 lanes. This greatly limits the graphics card’s ability to exchange data with the rest of the system, especially if the bench is based on PCI Express 3.0. Which is a serious possibility, as workbenches supporting PCIe 4.0 are pretty restricted:

– On AMD: from Ryzen 3000 series processors and 500 series mainboards

– On Intel: from 11th Gen Intel Core and 500 chipset

For those who do not meet these requirements, the situation is very complicated. Limited to PCIe 3.0, we have a noticeable reduction in bandwidth. Each PCIe 4.0 lane delivers up to 2GB/s, for a total of 8GB/s in a PCIe 4.0 x4 configuration. PCIe 3.0 has half the performance per lane, delivering 1GB/s in each lane and making the RX 6500 XT have to operate with only 4GB/s of transfer if powered on on a PCIe 3.0-based system.

To see it in practice, we ran the 3DMark benchmark focused on PCIe speed. We compare the Radeon RX 6500 XT operating in PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 3.0, and also compare it with the performance of the GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6, a 2019 entry card from rival Nvidia that brings x16 in PCIe 3.0.



The result is a huge difference in performance, made even more serious by another limitation of the card, the amount of VRAM. With only 4GB, this means there aren’t huge amounts of memory to allocate data, so the system ends up needing to load new textures frequently. And that’s where just 3.5GB/s strangles this model.

To see in practice how this limitation can negatively impact gameplay, we set up a good bench but, at the same time, with this limitation in PCIe 3.0. We use:

– AMD Ryzen 7 3800X

– Watercooler NZXT Kraken Z53

– 2x16GB HyperX Fury @3200MHz CL16

– Gigabyte X470 AORUS Gaming 7 WIFI

– Gigabyte Radeon RX 6500 XT Eagle

– Cooler Master V1200 Platinum

– Thermaltake Core P3 case

