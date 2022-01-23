Regina King’s Son, DJ Ian Alexander Jr. Dies at 26 in the US TV News

Ian Alexander Jr., son of Oscar-winning actress Regina King (Watchmen), was found dead this Saturday (22) in the United States. He had turned 26 on January 19. In contact with Variety, representatives of the artist confirmed suicide as the cause of death.

No details about what happened were revealed by the authorities or representatives of Regina. In an official statement sent to People magazine, the actress asked for respect for the family’s time of mourning.

“Our family is devastated on the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply for the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

Born in 1996, Alexander was a musician and DJ in recent years. He is the only child of Regina King’s marriage to music producer Ian Alexander Sr. The two split in 2007 after a ten-year relationship.

In the music scene, Alexander was recognized by the stage name Desduné. He was preparing for a series of shows scheduled for February in Los Angeles. Her latest single, Green Eyes, was revealed at the beginning of the year and was even released by Regina on her social networks.

Artists and admirers of Regina King took to Twitter to show support and send good vibes to the actress after the tragedy.

“My prayers for the family of Regina King and Ian Alexander Jr. Dear God, give them strength at this difficult time,” wrote singer Missy Elliot. “Sending love, light and the armor of God to Regina King. May she and her loved ones find comfort and peace,” added actress Jemele Hill.

“Praying for Regina King. She needs all the grace and light she can get right now,” wished Bernice King, communicator and daughter of human rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968). “Sending love, light and prayers to Regina King and her family,” added actress Rosana Arquette.

PRAYERS for Regina King family & Ian Alexander Sr. family🙏🏾Dear LORD give them STRENGTH during this time🙏🏾💜 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 22, 2022

Sending love, light and the armor of God to @ReginaKing. May her and her loved ones find comfort and peace. https://t.co/9gnP8wuZkH — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 22, 2022

Praying for Regina King. She needs all the grace and light that can flow her way right now. 🙏🏾 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 22, 2022

