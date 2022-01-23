Renata Fan poses in a bikini and reflects on the web: “Who would say”

At 44 years old, Renata Fan appeared in a bikini on Instagram and talked about her new relationship with her body. On vacation in the Maldives, the presenter opened her heart when commenting on the transformation in the way of thinking and acting:

“Who knew that at 44 years old I would find myself and dare to post pictures in a bikini without a filter?! I love filters, especially the ones that correct blemishes, colors and acne! And I will use it whenever I want and enjoy whoever I want! No scoldings or sermons from Instagram inspectors who criticize without limits as if they had no flaws!“.

“These aren’t bold photos, but I feel good in them. In the final half of 2021 I worked out, prioritized my health and started to accept myself with what I have and am. I don’t want to compare myself, be better or worse, I do what satisfies me! You can’t have the body of Isis Valverde, Isabel Goulart or singer Iza, who play at being goddesses! But, you can still have self-esteem, lol!“, pointed out the blonde, who followed:

“I was Miss Brazil 23 years ago, aesthetics will be an eternal demand, I present the same program on TV and in the same place for almost 15 years and I broke heavy barriers! Every day I feel better, energized and happy! More human, less possessive, more confident and knowing that I will hit and miss, always getting up and awkwardly dancing with my body, my words, attitudes, and my gestures and values“.

“Today, here, after two years without a vacation, all I think about is sun, sea and being grateful! Peace of mind, nice to finally meet you! Shall we go together? For those who read everything I wrote, I don’t promise absences of relapses in the discipline, but I know that I will quickly return! And so, let an exceptional and productive 2022 come, I’m on the perfect route“, he finished.

Renata Fan is praised by fans

In the comments of the publication, several followers reacted. “Beautiful inside and out“, extolled a follower. “What a wonderful woman“, said another. “That’s it, let’s be happy in our own way, the opinion of others doesn’t matter“, encouraged an internet user.

