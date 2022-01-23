Renata Fan won Miss Brazil at 23 and placed 13th in Miss Universe

The presenter Renata Fan remembered yesterday her miss times with a bikini click: “The way, the poses and the style remained forever!”

She was elected Miss Brazil in 1999, at the age of 23, and in the same year she participated in Miss Universe – she was in 12th place in the competition. Remember her trajectory off the screen.

The contest that crowned Renata Fan was the 45th Miss Brazil, held in Rio de Janeiro without television broadcast. She represented Rio Grande do Sul. The 2nd and 3rd place went respectively to Paula Carvalho (Rio de Janeiro) and Alessandra Nascimento (Minas Gerais).

The contest was presented by Deise Nunes, Miss Brasil 1986, and Renata received the crown of Miss Brasil 1998, from the south of Mato Grosso, Michela Marchi.

I am miss and this is a title that I carry with pride. Miss Brazil was, perhaps, the great first decisive passage in my life. I didn’t know exactly which road I was taking, but today I know that it was 20 years of construction, of experiences that benefited me as a person and as a human being. Renata Fan in an interview with Folha, in 2019

In the same year, Renata Fan placed 12th at Miss Universe, held in Trinidad and Tobago.

It was the first and only time in history that a black Miss Universe crowned a black successor: Mpule Kwelagobe, from Botswana (who was participating in the competition for the first time), was crowned by Wendy Fitzwilliam, from Trinidad and Tobago.

From miss to presenter

Renata Fan, who already had a law degree and was studying journalism, entered the world of sports in 2003.

In June, he started to present two programs on Record: “Terceiro Tempo”, alongside Milton Neves, and “Debate Bola”. In 2007, she was hired by the Band to present the “Jogo Aberto”, where she is still today.