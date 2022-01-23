Result of Quina 5761 for today, Saturday (22/01/22)

The prize for the ticket that has the result of Quina 5761 is R$ 700 thousand. photo: file

Quina contest 5761 result numbers will be released this Saturday, January 22, starting at 8 pm (Brasilia time). The prize estimated at R$ 700 thousand wins the bettor who hits the five tens.

Quina 5761 Result

The numbers drawn at Quina 5761 were: 28-31-38-68-77.

How many numbers do you need to match to win at Quina?

Players only win a prize by hitting two, three, four or five scores of the Quina 5761 result. No Quina range has a fixed prize amount and the amount of the winners is defined after the division between the parties.

If there is no winner in any tier, the lottery amount rolls over to the next contest, in the first prize tier.

To receive the prizes, players need to take the winning ticket with the result of the Quina issued by the lottery house, RG and CPF. Prizes can be redeemed at any Caixa branch, but if the amount is up to BRL 1,903.98, you can withdraw at lottery stores.

Values ​​from R$ 10 thousand are paid within a minimum period of two business days. Those who place the bet online, through the Lotteries website or application, can also transfer the value of the prizes to a Mercado Pago account.

All lucky ones have up to 90 calendar days from the draw of the result of Quina 5761 to withdraw the prize. Caixa sends the unredeemed amounts to the Higher Education Student Financing Fund (FIES).

Programming of Caixa lotteries

The lottery draws take place from Monday to Saturday, always at 8 pm and the result can be monitored in real time on the DCI. Check the schedule:

Mega Sena (Wednesday and Saturday)

Quina (Monday to Saturday)

Lotofácil (Monday to Saturday)

Super 7 (Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

Double (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Lucky Day (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Timemania (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Federal (Wednesday and Saturday)

