Result of the Federal Lottery 5632 for today, Saturday, January 22 (22/01)

THE result gives Federal lottery Contest 5632 was released tonight, Saturday, January 22 (22/01). According to the Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) schedule, the tickets will be drawn around 7 pm and you can check the dozens drawn on this same link after confirmation from Caixa.

Federal Lottery Result, today, Saturday, January 22 (22/01)

1st Raffle: 85987 – Prize of BRL 500,000.00

2nd Raffle: 99266 – Prize of BRL 27,000.00

3rd Raffle: 19189 – Prize of BRL 24,000.00

4th Raffle: 20274 – Prize of BRL 19,000.00

5th Raffle: 64600 – Prize of BRL 18,329.00

How to play the Federal Lottery?



With the Federal Lottery there are several chances to hit the main prize, or even win by hitting one of the five main prizes; the thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes; tickets whose numbers contain the final ten identical to one of the 3 (three) previous tens or of the 3 (three) tens after the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize, with the exception of those awarded by the previous and posterior approximation or the unit of the first prize award.

The draws are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with main prizes of R$350,000 and R$700,000, respectively.

Receipt of Federal Lottery prizes

You can receive your prize at any accredited lottery shop or at Caixa branches. If the net premium exceeds BRL 1,332.78 (gross of BRL 1,903.98), payment can only be made at Caixa branches. Amounts equal to or above R$ 10,000.00 are paid 2 days after their presentation at the Caixa branch. Bets can also be placed through the Online Lotteries Portal

Previous results of the Federal Lottery



>> Result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5631 of Wednesday, January 19 (01/19)

>> Result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5630 of Saturday, January 15 (01/15)

>> Result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5629 of Wednesday, January 12 (01/12)

>> Result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5628 of Saturday, January 08 (01/08)

>> Result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5627 of Wednesday, January 5 (01/05).

>> Result of the Federal Lottery Contest 5626 of Friday, December 31 (11/31)

