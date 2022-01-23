Result of the Federal Lottery 5632 of Saturday (22/01/22)

The winning ticket in the Federal lottery 5632 result can win R$ 500 thousand. photo: file

Another federal draw and today it takes place from 19 pm on Saturday, January 22. The results of the Federal lottery 5632 will be revealed at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, in São Paulo.

The prize is estimated at R$ 500 thousand.

Federal Lottery Result 5630

85987 – Prize of R$ 500 thousand

99266 – Prize of R$ 27 thousand

19189 – Prize of R$ 24 thousand

20274 – Prize of R$ 19 thousand

64600 – Prize of BRL 18.3 thousand

The payout order works from the lowest to the highest prize, that is: the bet that has the numbers drawn first wins the lowest amount. Tickets that are not awarded one of the top five amounts may also be billed.

You can still win by hitting:

One of the five numbers drawn for the main prizes or the first prize unit;

The thousands, hundreds and tens of any of the numbers drawn in the five main prizes;

The final ten identical to one of the three preceding or following the ten of the number drawn for the 1st prize.

How to receive the Federal result award?

The Federal lottery prize can be redeemed at Caixa branches upon presentation of the RG and CPF. If the amount is less than BRL 1,903.98, the winner can also withdraw at lottery outlets. In addition, it is important to remember that Caixa Lotteries prizes have an expiration date of up to 90 days after the result of the draw. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the national treasury for application in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

The draw is held at Espaço da Sorte, located in Bela Vista, in São Paulo, and is broadcast live on Caixa’s YouTube channel.

Next Federal lottery draw

The next Federal lottery draw, contest 5633, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 26, 2022, starting at 19:00 (Brasilia time). The prize is estimated at R$ 500,000 and tickets can be purchased at lottery houses or from licensed street vendors.

