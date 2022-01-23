Revenue pays residual lot for 4 thousand in Pará | Pará News | Online Diary

Starting at 9 am on Monday (24), the residual lot of IRPF refund for January 2022 will be available for consultation. This lot also includes residual refunds from previous years.

The bank credit for 240,744 taxpayers will be carried out on January 31, in the total amount of R$ 281,936,411.15. Of this total, BRL 96,664,742.30 refers to the number of taxpayers who have legal priority, with 3,586 elderly taxpayers over 80 years old, 28,358 taxpayers between 60 and 79 years old, 2,129 taxpayers with some physical or mental disability or serious illness and 9,233 taxpayers whose main source of income is teaching.

There were also 197,438 non-priority taxpayers who delivered the declaration until 01/16/2022.

In the state of Pará, the total amount of R$ 6,314,942.11 will be distributed among 4,984 taxpayers. In the 2nd Fiscal Region, comprising the states of AC, AM, AP, PA, RO and RR, 10,436 taxpayers will be entitled to credits in the total amount of R$ 13,428,073.23.

The taxpayers served by the Federal Revenue Office in Belém and jurisdictional units total 2,941 taxpayers who will be entitled to R$ 4,314,971.38. While in Marabá, it will be BRL 1,314,219.01 for 1,318 taxpayers and in Santarém it is BRL 685,751.72 for 725 taxpayers.

HOW TO CHECK

To find out if the refund is available, the taxpayer must access the Revenue page on the internet (www.gov.br/receitafederal), click on “My Income Tax” and then on “Consult the Refund”. The page presents guidelines and service delivery channels, allowing a simplified consultation or a complete consultation of the status of the declaration, through the processing extract, accessed on the e-CAC. If any pending issues are identified in the declaration, the taxpayer can rectify the declaration, correcting the information that may be wrong.

The IRS also provides an application for tablets and smartphones that makes it possible to directly consult information on the release of IRPF refunds and the cadastral status of an enrollment in the CPF.

Payment of the refund is made directly to the bank account informed in the Income Tax Return. If, for some reason, the credit is not carried out (for example, the informed account was deactivated), the amounts will be available for redemption for up to 1 (one) year at Banco do Brasil. In this case, the citizen can simply and quickly reschedule the credit of the amounts through the BB Portal or by calling the BB Relationship Center through the telephone numbers 4004-0001 (capitals), 0800-729-0001 (other locations) and 0800- 729-0088 (special telephone exclusively for the hearing impaired).

If the taxpayer does not redeem the amount of his refund within 1 (one) year, he must request it through the e-CAC Portal, available on the Federal Revenue Service website, accessing the menu Declarations and Statements > My Income Tax and clicking on “Request a refund not redeemed in the banking network”.

How many will you get?

