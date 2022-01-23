Rio Branco-PR does not attend the game, and FC Cascavel wins by WO in the debut of Paranaense | paranaense championship

THE Rio Branco-PR lost by WO in the debut of the Campeonato Paranaense 2022. Leão da Estradinha was unable to register the players in time and was unable to enter the field in the first round of the tournament. With that, the FC Cascavel won the opening match 3-0, in a game that would be held at the Olímpico Regional, in Cascavel, this Saturday, at 19h.

As required by the regulation of the Paraná Football Federation (FPF), FC Cascavel entered the field and waited for the opponent for half an hour. Only after all the fuss, the referee confirmed the victory of Serpente Aurinegra by 3 to 0.

With that, FC Cascavel is the leader of the Campeonato Paranaense. In the other game of the day, Coritiba beat Cianorte 1-0, at Couto Pereira. Serpent is ahead on goal difference.

FC Cascavel even released a note saying that it accepted the rescheduling of the game on another date, to try to help Rio Branco-PR. Club president Valdinei Silva recalled last year’s Paranaense semifinal, when the team had numerous cases of Covid-19 and asked for a postponement of the match, but was not answered.

– Cascavel, as far as possible, did not oppose the possibility of rescheduling the match. It is a way of showing solidarity with our opponent. Last year, we had a problem with cases of Covid-19 in our squad in the State semifinals, we asked for the postponement of the game, and we did not have the same understanding as our opponent. So to show humanity, that football is much more than a game, we made it clear that we were willing to postpone the match – said Serpente’s president.

Despite not rescheduling the semifinal against Athletico last year, FC Cascavel won the match and secured a spot in the final. In the decision, he lost on penalties to Londrina and ended up with the runner-up.

Even with the solidarity of FC Cascavel, the FPF did not consider the possibility and kept the match – despite already knowing that the team from Paranaguá had left the city.

Rio Branco-FC guarantees that they will be able to play in the next round. To the ge, the football director of the club Rodrigo Fernando said that the situation will be regularized by Monday. The next duel is against Cianorte, again away from home, at Albino Turbay, in Cianorte.