Robert Pattinson mocks Batman origins: “That doesn’t make any sense” – Movie News

The star will bring the superhero to life in the newest DC movie, which opens on March 4th.

One of the most anticipated films of 2022, The Batman will bring Robert Pattinson in the skin of Bruce Wayne, the Bat of Gotham, and promises to be one of the great highlights of the next year. In addition to the main character, the film should bring other important names from the DC universe, such as the Riddler, played by Paul Dano and who is being considered the main villain of the film, Colin Farrell, who is unrecognizable in the role of Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Selena Kyle / Catwoman and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

After some rumors pointed out that Joaquin Phoenix could return to the role of the Joker and appear in the new Batman movie, it was revealed that Warner would be testing a version of the long in which the clown of crime can make a cameo. The fans, of course, went wild, and they even got to see the character in the latest trailer released. Now, if there’s a word that has come into fashion, and makes all this possible, without a doubt, it’s Multiverse.

In a new interview for the website MovieMaker, Robert Pattinson told some details about the construction of his new Batman and even that he had to leave some preconceptions behind and embrace the strangest side of the character. “Even in the comics, there was something I really liked: especially in the early iterations, Bruce is just sitting in his living room when a bat comes flying through the window, and it makes him snap. He says, ‘That’s it! I’m going to be. a bat!’. That doesn’t make any sense,” scoffed the actor.

Regarding the new DC film, Pattinson stated that the idea is to work mainly on the character’s emotional and psychological issues. “In some origin stories, Bruce disappears and does his training, and then he comes back to Gotham with this fully developed character, a very sharp delineation between his secret identity and his hero identity. He can control himself. In our movie, these lines have blurred. Bruce’s own self is disintegrating,” he commented.

Also during the interview, the star talked about the resumption of filming in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. It is worth remembering that he was one of the people who became infected and ended up leading the production to have its filming postponed, “The production gave us headphones so we could hear Matt’s directions [Reeves] from afar, without needing a direct interaction. It was really weird, because some scenes had no one behind the camera. They left everything in the position they wanted and walked away, sometimes remotely controlling them. Especially when we were on gigantic sets, it’s very strange to be alone.”

Scheduled to hit theaters on the day March 04, 2022, the new movie Robert Pattinson Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Butler Alfred Pennyworth and Barry Keoghan as Police Officer Stanley Merkel.