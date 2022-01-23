Rodrigo Faro sleeps in a submarine room in the Maldives with a daily rate of R$ 101 thousand – Casa Vogue

Rodrigo Faro and Vera Viel continue to enjoy their family vacations. After enjoying Dubai in a hotel with a daily rate of R$ 61 thousand, the couple traveled with their daughters Clara, 16, Maria, 13, and Helena, 9, to the Maldives and stayed in a bungalow with a submarine room on Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. The daily rate starts at US$ 18,620 (about R$ 101,000 at the current rate).

“I’m literally underwater, in our room at 5 meters deep. Here’s a room with a view of the ocean, only under the ocean. In the bathroom, you take a shower watching the little fish and the corals”, explained the presenter.

The walls are made of glass and the lighting can be adapted for sleeping. “At night, you control the lights, you change the colors. The light attracts a lot of fish. You sleep and admire”, said Faro, showing the fish shining outside.

Vera was impressed. “What an experience sleeping here. You see the sharks in your room while you sleep. Shocked by this suite,” she told followers.

The presenter also gave a tour of the large upper part of the bungalow, which has a large living room with a 60-inch TV and sofa, dining and work tables, air conditioning, a whirlpool bath, a balcony with lounge chairs and a wide view of the Indian Ocean.

