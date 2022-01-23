Rodrigo Faro sleeps in a submarine room in the Maldives with a daily rate of R$ 101 thousand – Casa Vogue

+



Rodrigo Faro and Vera Viel in the fourth submarine (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @rodrigofaro)

Rodrigo Faro and Vera Viel continue to enjoy their family vacations. After enjoying Dubai in a hotel with a daily rate of R$ 61 thousand, the couple traveled with their daughters Clara, 16, Maria, 13, and Helena, 9, to the Maldives and stayed in a bungalow with a submarine room on Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. The daily rate starts at US$ 18,620 (about R$ 101,000 at the current rate).

The place has glass walls and is five meters deep (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @rodrigofaro)

“I’m literally underwater, in our room at 5 meters deep. Here’s a room with a view of the ocean, only under the ocean. In the bathroom, you take a shower watching the little fish and the corals”, explained the presenter.

The bathroom in the underwater room (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @rodrigofaro)

The walls are made of glass and the lighting can be adapted for sleeping. “At night, you control the lights, you change the colors. The light attracts a lot of fish. You sleep and admire”, said Faro, showing the fish shining outside.

The presenter shows the fish around the room (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram @rodrigofaro)

Vera was impressed. “What an experience sleeping here. You see the sharks in your room while you sleep. Shocked by this suite,” she told followers.

The room chosen by Rodrigo Faro and Vera Viel on vacation (Photo: Disclosure)

The lighting changes during the night (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram @rodrigofaro)

The presenter also gave a tour of the large upper part of the bungalow, which has a large living room with a 60-inch TV and sofa, dining and work tables, air conditioning, a whirlpool bath, a balcony with lounge chairs and a wide view of the Indian Ocean.