Rodrigo misses the name of the sponsor at the lunch of the angel

Rodrigo, the first angel of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), received a special lunch as a gift and, in the company of Laís, Natália and Vinicius, watched a video of family members.

With beef stroganoff and fruit salad on the meal’s menu, the brother received special messages from his younger brother, a friend and a cousin.

Unlike what usually happens at angel lunches, Rodrigo was not thrilled and even got the name of the sponsor that promotes the event wrong, which became a comment on social media.

On Twitter, the brand even mocked the brother’s mistake: “When you come along, take the boy to lunch and he calls you by the other’s name”.

Unlike Rodrigo, the brothers were thrilled to watch the video of the paulista’s family. “I missed you,” Linn da Quebrada said. Check out some of the internet reactions to the moment:

Rodrigo did not show a reaction to the gift — vini (@vini_falou) January 23, 2022

99 sponsored the angel’s lunch for Rodrigo and he says: “Let’s call our Uber”

A 99:

This BBB. — Zanza (@Elisang20168494) January 23, 2022

rodrigo da bola out until the time of the angel gift sponsored by 99

“our uber has arrived” lol — gabriela (@gabizzzela) January 23, 2022

Rodrigo was very thoughtful, did he have a secret message that he didn’t like to know #bbb22 — (@bIinkdrew) January 23, 2022

Rodrigo more excited about the food than the video #BBB22 — Samavarta ?? (@samavartassis) January 23, 2022

“My father was very sexist”

In a conversation with Tiago Abravanel, Rodrigo reported having had a troubled relationship with his father. “My father was very sexist. I was ashamed to wear shorts above the knee, because it was ‘faggot'”, recalled the brother. “Today I wear shorts above the knee because I like it, check out my shorts, everything short.”

The paulista lost his father in a car accident, a death that occurred at a time when the two were starting to get closer. “I looked at God like that, and I said: ‘Man, just now that I have a father?’, the brother said in a chat with Slovenia and Vyni.

“Like, the world turned for me. Ali, I went into depression. Ali, 2012 to 2013, were the worst years for me”. “But was he sick?” asked Eslô, about the reason for the rapprochement with his father.

“No, he was depressed, he was separating from his wife. I think he touched himself, I don’t know”, explained Rodrigo.

He drank a lot that night [do acidente], and he was depressed when he talked to me. And he crashed the car. I’ll never know if it was on purpose, I’ll never know. But just like that, he died, man. And my life went down. Rodrigo Mussi

In his presentation, the brother also reported that he also had a troubled relationship with his mother, who kicked her out of the house at age 12. “I was born in a house of fights and my parents separated when I was about eight years old,” he said.

