Rodrigo’s brother, from BBB 22, comments on the performance of the new Anjo in the test and opines on Monstro: ‘Sensible choice’ | BBB22

“Rodrigo always worked well as a team. He was very humble on two occasions, listening to and following Douglas’ strategy, as well as making a point of giving him credit. This shows his good character”, said his brother.

Douglas Silva and Rodrigo win the Super Race Fiat Anjo and Líder

He also talked about Rodrigo’s reputation as a player and that he believes his brother is being truthful at home.

“In a game, you have players. His sincerity in showing himself as a person who thinks outside the box and tries to predict what will happen by his intuition, only proves that he is an excellent player and that he shows his face, doesn’t pretend, it’s true and genuine. Just balance your emotions so you can enjoy the house a little more”, he said.

Regarding the decision of Castigo do Monstro, he believes that the brother was consistent in choosing Naiara Azevedo. Diogo also praised the attitude of Eliezer, who asked to be the Monster to prevent the new Angel from getting into a bad situation. He thinks that if the brother could immunize anyone, it would be the designer.

Rodrigo speaks after becoming an Angel on BBB 22: ‘I didn’t know what to do with the Monster’

“Naiara was a sensible choice, the first impression she made on him was the same as on most people. Even so, he noticed her good attitudes and spoke for several moments about it.” And he said more: “If he was to immunize someone, I believe it would be Eliezer, as he has been very empathetic”, he opined.

2 of 2 Rodrigo, from BBB 22, with his brother, Diogo — Photo: Juliana Hippertt/Gshow Rodrigo, from BBB 22, with his brother, Diogo — Photo: Juliana Hippertt/Gshow

Rodrigo still doesn’t know, but the Angel this week is autoimmune. The brother of the brother celebrates and believes that this immunity came at a great time, not because of the risk of the Paredão, but for the brother to be able to relax and enjoy the experience in the house.

“I don’t think Rodrigo would run the risk of going to Paredão. Anyway, immunity came at a very good time, not because of the risk of the wall, but for him to relax a little and take the tension away”, he concludes.

Watch the ‘Parada BBB’ videos!

Listen to the podcast ‘BBB Tá On’!

Do you already follow BBB on social media?