Santos sends message of support for Pelé’s health: ‘Long live the King’ – Times

Santos Futebol Clube published on its Twitter profile a message of support for Pelé, 81, who is fighting cancer.

“The greatest athlete in history follows his treatment and the Santos nation continues by his side sending all the positive energy possible. We will always be with you! #LongLifeAoRei”, wrote the club where Pelé was consecrated.

WE ARE WITH YOU, PELE!懶 The greatest athlete in history follows his treatment and the Santos nation continues by his side sending all the positive energy possible. We will always be with you! #Long live to the king  pic.twitter.com/LcAYoobjqM — Santos Futebol Clube (@SantosFC) January 22, 2022

Pele was on Thursday (20) at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, for routine exams. According to his press office, hours after the information was released, he was already discharged.

The former player has been treating since last year a colon tumor, a part of the intestine, which was removed in an emergency at the end of September. According to the hospital’s medical bulletin released on Thursday night, Pele is in stable condition.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein on January 19 and 20 to continue the treatment of the colon tumor, identified in September 2021. The patient was discharged this Thursday (20) and is in good condition. stable clinics”, informed the medical bulletin.

Pele’s last hospitalization lasted 15 days, between December 8 and 23. He was discharged on Christmas Eve and spent the festivities at his home in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo, with his family.