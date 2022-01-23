São Paulo fan invades Copinha semifinals with dagger and scares Palmeiras players; watch video

Palmeiras beat São Paulo in Barueri and advanced to the Copinha final, next Tuesday (25), against Santos, at Allianz Parque

The final minutes of Sao Paulo 0 x 1 Palmeiras, this Saturday (22), for the semifinal of Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup, were marked by a frightening incident at Arena Barueri.

In additions, three São Paulo fans invaded the pitch to try to attack Palmeiras players. One of them came closer, while the others were contained by the tricolor athletes themselves.

One of the São Paulos had a dagger, a kind of small knife, in the hand, object that was collected by the referees and sent to the Military Police, who went to the lawn to try to appease the tempers.

The Palmeiras security guards also got into action, in an attempt to get the club’s players off the pitch. There were even requests for the match to be ended, alleging lack of security.

The referee, however, continued the game and ended it shortly after. At the end of the match, the Palmeiras quickly left for the locker room, as a form of protection, leaving only São Paulo on the lawn.

“We have no control over this kind of situation. We get very sad and upset, but we managed to control the players in the final stretch“, said alviverde coach Paulo Victor Gomes, in an interview with SportTV.

“It’s a sadness. Palmeiras and São Paulo came to play football, they played a good game. We who are inside unfortunately cannot control. That’s why those who are inside the field need to set good examples, because from outside to inside we don’t control”, added Alex, coach of São Paulo.

It is worth remembering that this Saturday’s classic had only São Paulo fans, in compliance with the rule of the Public Ministry, which for years adopted the single crowd in games between the main clubs in the state.