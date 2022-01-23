São Paulo has more than 110 thousand children with 1st dose of vaccine against Covid – 01/23/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

Since the beginning of the vaccination of children against Covid-19 in São Paulo, on the 14th, the capital of São Paulo has already immunized 10.2% of children aged 5 to 11 years, according to the city hall.

Only this Saturday (23), 85,074 doses were applied, of which 74,014 of Coronavac and 11,060 of Pfizer. In all, according to the management Ricardo Nunes (MDB), 110,670 children have been immunized so far.

The two immunizers are the only ones approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for use in children. Pfizer is approved for children from 5 years old, and Coronavac, from 6 years old.

This Saturday, the city hall made available doses of immunizers, exclusively for children without comorbidities, in the 469 UBSs (Basic Health Units) in the city.

In all, the prefecture claims to have received 801,560 doses of Coronavac, sent by the state government, distributed on Friday (21) to the UBSs.

To be vaccinated, children must be accompanied by a guardian over 18 years of age, carrying an identification document — preferably the CPF —, proof of residence and also a vaccination card.

This Sunday (23), the immunization of children from 5 to 11 years old will be interrupted so that adolescents, from 12 years old, can be vaccinated in pharmacies on Avenida Paulista, numbers 2371 and 266, and in stations set up in parks.

The addresses of the stations can be checked on the website Vacina Sampa, of the city hall.

This Monday (24) vaccination will resume in the city for all age groups, including on Tuesday (25), a holiday commemorating the 468th anniversary of the capital of São Paulo.

On this day, however, the UBS will not open, informed the Health Department.

VACCINATION PLACES

Sunday, January 23

Vaccination for people over 12 years old

Partner pharmacies on Avenida Paulista (nº 2.371 and 266): 8 am to 4 pm, D1, D2 and DA vaccinations

Parks listed below: 8 am to 5 pm, D1, D2 and DA vaccination

Center: Buenos Aires Park

South: Guarapiranga Park

East: Carmo Park

West: Villa-Lobos Park

Southeast: Independence Park

North: Youth Park

From Monday (24)

Drive-thrus and megaposts: 8 am to 5 pm, D1, D2 and DA vaccinations

Integrated UBSs and WADAs/UBSs: 7am to 7pm, D1, D2 and DA vaccination

Pediatric vaccination in all 469 UBSs in the capital

Tuesday (25), anniversary of São Paulo

Only UBSs did not open on this day, on which Monday’s schedules will be maintained.

Source: São Paulo City Hall