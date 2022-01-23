São Paulo vs Palmeiras live and online; time and where to watch Copinha · TV News

São Paulo and Palmeiras will face each other this Saturday (22), for the semi-final of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The match will take place at 19:00 (Brasília time). SporTV and Rede Vida will broadcast the match live. To watch online, the options are Globoplay + live channels and Globo channels.

Tricolor qualified after beating Cruzeiro by 2-1, in a quarterfinal game. Verdão, on the other hand, secured a spot by beating Oeste 5-2. The match will be played at Arena Barueri.

The match will be shown all over Brazil by SporTV. Channel subscribers can follow through the Globo channels app or website. Just enter and login with the data of the respective operator. Another option is the Globoplay + live channels package, whose subscription costs R$49.90 per month or R$42.90 in the annual plan.

Rede Vida will also broadcast São Paulo x Palmeiras. The same content from open TV is available to watch for free on the broadcaster’s website through the “live” tab.

Copa Sao Paulo online

The 2022 São Paulo Junior Football Cup is the 52nd edition of the tournament, held since 1969. The dispute takes place between January 2nd and 25th. The final is on the anniversary of the city of São Paulo. The biggest national grassroots competition in the sport, Copinha returned after a one-year break due to the pandemic.