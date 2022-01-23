Sapucaí Carnival postponed to Tiradentes holiday – Radio BandNews Rio de Janeiro FM Official Site

Home > Carnival > Sapucaí Carnival postponed to Tiradentes holiday

The decision takes into account the non-reduction of Covid-19 cases by the ômicron variant until the day of the parades.

Per Maurício Bastos, at 19:27 – 01/21/2022

The festivities did not take place in 2021 due to the advancing Covid-19 pandemic

(Photo: Marco Antônio Cavalcanti/Riotur)

The city halls of Rio and São Paulo decided to postpone the Carnival parades in the Marquês de Sapucaí and in the Anhembi sambadrome until the extended holiday in Tiradentes, in April. The decision takes into account the high number of Covid-19 cases in the two cities.

In a joint note, the two prefectures say that the decision was taken in respect of the current situation of the pandemic in Brazil and the need, at this time, to preserve lives and join forces to boost vaccination throughout the national territory.

In Rio, the new official Carnival calendar foresees for the 20th and 21st of April – Wednesday and Thursday – the access group parades. On the 22nd and 23rd – Friday and Saturday – the parades of the schools of the special group will be held. On Sunday, the 24th, it will be the turn of the junior schools.

Tuesday, April 26, will be the day of the investigation. The parade of the Carnival champion samba schools is scheduled for Saturday, the 30th.

The postponement of Carnival was decided after a meeting by videoconference, on the night of this Friday, with the participation of the mayor of Rio Eduardo Paes; the mayor of São Paulo Ricardo Nunes; in addition to the Health Secretaries and the presidents of the Samba School Leagues of the two cities.

Until this meeting, Carnival was conditioned to the improvement of the epidemiological situation and the event would only take place with controlled access by the public and school components, with the mandatory presentation of proof of vaccination.

The street carnival in both capitals was canceled at the beginning of the year due to the increase in contamination by the coronavirus caused by the advancement of the ômicron variant.