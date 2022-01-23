SBT will file an appeal after conviction to indemnify Sheherazade

SBT will file an appeal in court after being convicted in the first instance in an action against journalist Rachel Sheherazade, the broadcaster reported to splash today.

Labor judge Ronaldo Luis de Oliveira had ordered the broadcaster to pay compensation of R$500,000 for moral damages to the journalist after she filed a lawsuit in April 2021.

In the action, Sheherazade claimed that, despite having been hired as a legal entity by the broadcaster, she had obligations inherent to a regular employee, such as overtime and shifts. In a decision released this week, the judge had determined that the SBT would have to recognize the journalist as a CLT employee.

In addition, Sheherazade also stated in the lawsuit that he was the target of harassment in the workplace, such as during the 2017 Press Trophy.

At the time, the presenter claims to have been treated in a “derogatory, prejudiced, vexatious, humiliating and embarrassing way” by Silvio. The owner of the station said that she had been hired to “continue with her beauty”, and not give an opinion on the news.

Sheherazade left SBT in September 2020, a month before his contract expired, shortly after criticizing President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in his newspaper. wanted by UOL in April 2021, Sheherazade stated that the action had no stipulated value. However, the report found that the amounts were around R$ 19 million.

The labor process takes place at the 3rd Labor Court in Osasco, in Greater São Paulo.