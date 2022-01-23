Schwarzenegger involved in a car accident in Los Angeles

Actor crashed into four other cars on Avenida; a woman had multiple head injuries

The actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved this Friday, 21, in a accident with several vehicles in the city of Los Angeles, in the United States, from which he emerged unharmed, according to local police information released this Saturday, 22nd. four vehicles involved, one of them the actor. In a statement, the Police Department said that all parties involved remained at the scene until officers arrived and that none of them are suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Schwarzenegger, 74, was not injured, but a woman traveling in another vehicle had to be taken to hospital with a head injury. Speaking to People magazine, a representative of the actor confirmed that he is in good condition and that his only concern is the health of the woman who had to go to the hospital.

*With information from EFE

