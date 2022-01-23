Schwarzenegger’s car flips over, driver in critical condition

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a serious car accident with two other cars, on the night of this Friday (21/1), about 2 km from his mansion in Los Angeles, California (USA).

According to TMZ, the Terminator’s vehicle overturned on top of another car, which was dragged and collided with a third. The driver of the first car hit was seriously injured. In photos released by TMZ, Schwarzenegger appears standing, conscious and without apparent injuries. Look:

Arnold 2 Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a serious car accident on Friday night (21/1)TMZ/Disclosure Arnold 3 The car he was in overturned and hit three other vehicles.TMZ/Disclosure Arnold 5 Arnold had no injuries.TMZ/Disclosure Arnold 4 But the driver of one of the cars was in serious condition.TMZ/Disclosure Arnold 1 Arnold after the accidentTMZ/Disclosure 0

Preliminary police information indicates that Schwarzenegger would have made a left turn at a closed turn light, but he was not fined. According to sources on the US website, the actor is fine, but “deeply concerned” about the driver who remains hospitalized and wants to see her in person. Witnesses revealed that the accident resembled a “movie scene”.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropoles channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.