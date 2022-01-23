Scooby talks about Anitta to Luciano and Vyni

Pedro Sccoby praised his ex-girlfriend Anitta on “BBB 22” (TV Globo) today outside the house. The surfer was talking about fame with colleagues Vyni and Luciano.

Luciano asks the member of the box if there is any problem in wanting to be a celebrity. Then, Pedro explains that this is just a consequence of an artist’s work.

“How many musicians have you not seen there in the last 10 years come and go?” Scooby begins.

At this moment, Vyni says that Anitta is one of those people and her ex agrees: “She’s one of the greatest role models the country has ever had. It’s a real stop. The mine is there and she doesn’t stop for a second. The mine is a genius, that’s what she is “.

The singer also talked about Pedro on her social media today. On Twitter, a follower said that every reality show has an ex of hers among the participants, she agrees and responds: “True, but this one you will like until the end I’m almost sure”.

Hahahaha true.. but this one you will like until the end I’m almost sure — Anita (@Anitta) January 22, 2022