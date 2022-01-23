See how alimony looks like in 2022 with the new salary

The minimum wage in force each year brings a series of changes in various benefits, such as those paid by the INSS. And even alimony, which also becomes a new calculation basis according to annual salary adjustments.

At the beginning of the year, the new salary was announced and was set at R$1,212. The adjustment is made according to the inflation of the previous year. But, it does not change the purchasing power of Brazilians, since all items were readjusted as well.

Alimony

The rise in the minimum wage was 10.18%, as well as inflation. Thus, the minimum wage went from R$1,100 to R$1,212. That is, an increase of R$ 112.

Thus, those who pay child support need to pay attention to the new values. Since the readjustment started to take effect in the first days of the year.

And failing to pay at current rates can be quite a problem. This is because the amounts below the expected payment can result in lawsuits in court.

Thus, it is necessary to make the full payment of alimony. By law, those who do not pay child support can even be arrested.

That’s because, if you don’t pay for more than three months, and without justification that is accepted by the Justice, the lack of payment can result in jail.

Another possibility for payment to be up to date is the attachment of goods. Thus, those who do not pay child support can have assets such as a car and real estate pledged as a way of paying off the overdue amounts.

The person who does not pay the pension can also have credit restrictions and be negative at Serasa, for example.

Therefore, the sooner you leave the alimony up to date is better to avoid problems, including in court.