See if you will receive the allowance of up to BRL 1,212 from PIS 2022

The government made available on Friday (21) the consultation to find out who is entitled to the benefit of the PIS/Pasep salary bonus and in what amount. The benefit will be paid to all workers covered from February 8 and can reach R$ 1,212.

For servers entitled to the Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program), payments will be made from February 15 to March 24 by Banco do Brasil.

The consultation can be done through the Digital Work Card application or by calling 158.

In order to have access to the information on the salary allowance in the Digital Work Card, it will be necessary for the worker to download or update the application on their cell phone, then access the “Benefits” and “Salary Allowance” tabs, to check if they are able to receive the benefit, as well as the amount, day and bank of receipt.

The payment date and the respective receiving bank can also be accessed through the link https://www.gov.br/pt-br/servicos/sacar-o-abono-salarial.

According to the government’s calculations, around 22 million Brazilians will benefit from the payment of the allowance, in an approximate amount of R$ 20 billion.

SEE WHICH DAY YOU WILL RECEIVE THE ALLOWANCE OF UP TO BRL 1,212

PIS PAID IN CAIXA TO WORKER WITH SIGNED CARD

Born in – Received from – Received until

January – 08/02/2022 – 29/12/2022

February – 02/10/2022 – 12/29/2022

March – 02/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

April – 02/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

May – 02/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

June – 02/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

July – 03/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

August – 03/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

September -22/03/2022 – 29/12/2022

October – 03/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

November – 03/29/2022 – 12/29/2022

December – 03/31/2022 -12/29/2022

PASEP PAID BY BANCO DO BRASIL TO SERVIDERS

End of registration – Receive from – Receive until

0 – 02/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

1 – 02/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

2 – 02/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

3 – 02/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

4 – 02/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

5 – 02/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

6 – 03/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

7 – 03/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

8 – 03/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

9 – 03/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

In municipalities that declared disaster due to heavy rains, as in the states of Minas Gerais and Bahia, workers will be able to withdraw the benefit in the first batch, on February 8, as determined by Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund) .

The beneficiaries of the Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) by Banco do Brasil will be able to withdraw from February 15th.

How to access by mobile

Install the official Digital Work Card application on your cell phone (if you already have it, you will need to update it)

Access the system with your CPF number and gov.br password. If it’s your first time, register

Click on the “Benefits” icon in the lower right corner

In “Salary Allowance”, it will appear if you are qualified or not

HOW MUCH WILL BE PAID

The amount that the worker will receive as a salary bonus, considered a kind of 14th salary, changes according to the number of months worked in 2020. If the beneficiary worked all year 2020, he will receive a minimum wage, which in 2022 is R$ 1,212 . If you worked one month, you will receive R$ 101.

HOW IS THE PAYMENT DONE

In previous years, Caixa and Banco do Brasil released bonus deposits in advance to their customers. According to Banco do Brasil, which operates Pasep, this will not happen in 2022, as this “systematic was annually authorized by the Ministry of Labor and it has already been signaled that it will no longer be carried out in view of being the subject of a public civil action trial” , the bank said.

Banco do Brasil deposits the Pasep allowance in the account of beneficiaries who are customers of the institution. The participant who is not a BB account holder can make the transfer, via TED, to an account held by him/her through the ATMs and portal www.bb.com.br/pasep or at the branches’ cash desk, upon presentation of a document. identity officer.

Payment of the PIS allowance will be made by crediting the Caixa’s checking or savings account. There will also be credit through Caixa Tem, in a social savings account automatically opened by the bank. There will be the option to withdraw by Citizen Card, with a password, in cases where it is not possible to open a digital account, according to Caixa.

Beneficiaries have until December 29 to withdraw the amounts from the 2020 allowance.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO THE SALARY BONUS IN 2022

The PIS allowance that will be paid by Caixa in 2022 is intended for professionals who worked with a formal contract in 2020. The Pasep allowance, paid by Banco do Brasil, is due to federal, state and municipal employees who fit the program’s rules.

To be entitled to the allowance of up to one minimum wage, you must:

Be registered in the PIS/Pasep program for at least five years;

Have formally worked for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have received, in the reference year (2020), a monthly average of up to two minimum wages;

The employer must have correctly informed the employee’s data in the Rais (Annual Social Information Report) for the base year