see probable lineups and where to watch the opening of Paulistão

The match, originally scheduled for the fifth round, was brought forward at the request of Verdão due to the Club World Cup in February.

It’s not that the State, where Alviverde is part of Group C alongside Botafogo-SP, Ituano and Mirassol, is seen as disposable. But it is precisely with the intercontinental competition in mind, Palmeirense obsession of this first semester, that this first duel for the State will be faced.

Two relevant reasons move Palmeiras inland this Sunday. The first is the fact that this will be the only official game of the definition of the list of 23 registered for the Worlds. With 27 players on the roster, it’s the last chance to prove yourself.

The other important factor of Alviverde is the dispute for positions aiming at the tournament in the United Arab Emirates. The duel in Novo Horizonte is the first of four that Verdão will have for Paulistão before the World Cup. And coach Abel Ferreira will be able to test his ideas in practice.

For most of the pre-season, Abel started with the same players who beat Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores final in November.

That’s because Abel didn’t get the reinforcements requested from the board: the left-handed defender and the heavyweight striker who would arrive to be the absolute starter.

Even so, among the club’s five signings for the start of the season, two players are fighting to show their value to the Portuguese commander. Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta arrived at Palmeiras showing the team’s tactical knowledge and willingness. It’s an option for midfield.

Striker Rafael Navarro, on the other hand, comes from an outstanding season for Botafogo and without competition in the sector, appears as an option for Abel to try the dreamed 3-4-3 scheme.

In this Sunday’s duel, Abel’s only absence will be defender Kuscevic, released to present himself in advance in the Chilean team for the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

For Novorizontino – which is in Group B alongside Ferroviária, São Bernardo and São Paulo – the confrontation with Palmeiras opens the club’s most important season since 1990, when it was runner-up in the competition. That’s because he moved up to Série B of the Brasileirão last year and will face a routine of games against the so-called big teams.

Even making occasional signings to reinforce the squad, Tigre is even betting on maintaining the base that made a historic 2021 season for the club. The novelty of coach Léo Condé to face Palmeiras should be the entry of midfielder Marcinho, reinforcement who came from Cruzeiro with absolute titleholder status for the year.

Check out the match info:

NOVORIZONTINO x PALMEIRAS

Place: Doctor Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, in Novo Horizonte (SP)

Date/Time: 1/23/2022 (Sunday), at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira

Assistants: Anderson José de Moraes Coelho and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois and Alex Ang Ribeiro

Where to follow: Paulistao Play, Premiere, Record TV

PALM TREES

Weverton; Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Mayke (Marcos Rocha), Danilo, Zé Rafael (Rafael Navarro), Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron.

Technician: Abel Ferreira.

Embezzlement: Kuscevic (serving the Chilean national team)

NOVORIZONTAL

Giovanni; Felipe Rodrigues, Bruno Aguiar, Edson Silva and Guilherme Lazaroni; João Pedro, Willean Lepo (Anderson Rosa) and Marcinho; Danielzinho, Douglas Baggio and Michel Douglas.

Technician: Leo Condé.

TABLE

