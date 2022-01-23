see the debts of 20 clubs – Money Times

Investors are keeping an eye on Brazilian clubs that, heavily indebted, are looking for salvation. The creation of the SAFs (Sociedades Anônimas do Futebol) was Brazil’s first step towards approaching the club-company variants around the world.

Since 1933, when professionalism in Brazilian football began, clubs are predominantly non-profit associations, at least from a formal point of view, which leads to a natural fragmentation of the command, since there are councils and assemblies to be consulted — or at the very least, to be taken into account.

The conflict between the associative character, which implies detachment, and the intensification of competition, mainly for money, in the world of the ball raises a dilemma similar to what existed in the times of the transition between amateur and professional football: love for the shirt or realism economic.