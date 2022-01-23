see the debts of 20 clubs – Money Times

Investors are keeping an eye on Brazilian clubs that, heavily indebted, are looking for salvation. The creation of the SAFs (Sociedades Anônimas do Futebol) was Brazil’s first step towards approaching the club-company variants around the world.
Since 1933, when professionalism in Brazilian football began, clubs are predominantly non-profit associations, at least from a formal point of view, which leads to a natural fragmentation of the command, since there are councils and assemblies to be consulted — or at the very least, to be taken into account.
The conflict between the associative character, which implies detachment, and the intensification of competition, mainly for money, in the world of the ball raises a dilemma similar to what existed in the times of the transition between amateur and professional football: love for the shirt or realism economic.
The first club to announce its possible conversion to SAF was Cruzeiro, on December 18th. Former player of the Minas Gerais team and the Brazilian national team Ronaldo Nazário would also be willing to allocate something around R$ 400 million to the club, with the guarantee of 90% of control over the new entity. He signed a purchase intention agreement linked to the real possibility of cleaning up the club’s finances.
As the sports market consultant Amir Somoggi, founder of the marketing and communication company Sports Value, explains, investors demand adequate rules to be able to apply resources with direct and broad control of the business. Tying up large amounts in organizations that do not have an owner is out of the question.
“I think the SAF is yet another opportunity that the Brazilian market has today to make a transformation in the management of football, which is going from bad to worse, even because of the pandemic. The numbers got worse. We are talking about clubs with debts above R$10 billion, which again have [uma] opportunity. Remembering that we already had Timemania, then we had Profut, trying to reorganize the clubs. But this time the focus is on transforming society, which is a non-profit entity, into a company”, explains Somoggi.
North American investor John Textor, entrepreneur in the digital media and football field, with a fortune valued at 191 million euros (R$ 1.3 billion), became the new “owner” of Botafogo. It is estimated that he is willing to inject around R$400 million into the club through the Eagle Holding fund, which he controls, after buying 18% of the shares of English Crystal Palace, 12th in the Premier League.