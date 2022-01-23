See What Courses You Need To Take

There are around 430,000 professional realtors in the country who are registered with a CRECI (Regional Council of Realtors) — in the state of São Paulo alone, there are 253,000 people, of which 153,000 are active. But how to be a realtor? See what courses are required in the profession and how to get started in your career, initially working as an intern.

On average, a realtor receives 6% of the value of the property in which he intermediated the sale. If you sell an apartment for R$500,000, you earn R$30,000, for example. “But this percentage is negotiable”, said José Augusto Viana Neto, president of Creci-SP (Regional Council of Realtors of São Paulo).

How to be a realtor

The profession of real estate broker is regulated by Federal Law No. 6,530/78, which establishes that, in order to become a professional in the real estate market, it is necessary to take a course in Real Estate Transactions (TTI) or have a degree in Sequential and Technology in Real Estate Sciences or Real Estate Business Management.

Interested parties should seek to update themselves on the real estate market, seeking constant professional improvement, as this is a segment that requires a lot of knowledge.

José Augusto Viana Neto, president of Creci-SP

According to him, the broker can make a career in any of the areas of this market, such as residential, commercial, launches and industrial properties.

How much does a realtor make?

As a self-employed person, it is not possible to establish the value of the realtor’s salary, according to Creci-SP.

On average, he receives 6% of the value of the property in which he brokered. If an apartment costs R$500,000, he earns R$30,000. But this percentage is negotiable.

What is the realtor course?

Real Estate Transaction Technician (TTI)

Higher course in Sequential and Technological Real Estate Sciences or in Real Estate Business Management

Creci-SP does not publish any courses. It only guides the interested party to take the following precautions:

If you are looking for a distance learning course in Real Estate Transactions, look for the State Board of Education website.

For the face-to-face Real Estate Transactions technician course, you should do an internet search to choose the schools that offer this service in your region and then search the local Education Board website to confirm that it has authorization and is recognized.

For the higher course in Sequential and Technological Real Estate Sciences or in Real Estate Business Management at a distance or in person, you must do an internet search to choose schools in your region and then search the Ministry of Education website to confirm if it has authorization and is recognized.

What is the duration of the courses?

The duration is variable. On average, from six months to a year and a half, in the face-to-face or distance modalities.

Do you need to be accredited by any agency to work?

Yes. It is mandatory to register with Creci in your respective state.

The realtor must have a CNPJ

It is not necessary for the broker to have a CNPJ. He can work as an individual broker, without the need to open a company.

The broker is also not included in the MEI modality (individual microentrepreneur), although he can opt for Simples Nacional as a microentrepreneur.

How does the realtor internship work?

The internship registration is only allowed to those who are studying the TTI or higher education. Interested parties can apply through the website of the Council of their state, forwarding the necessary documentation and having a broker as the technical manager to accompany them.

“The intern cannot intermediate real estate, just be with a professional to find out about their daily activities”, said Viana Neto, president of Creci-SP.

According to him, as soon as he is enrolled and attending the TTI course, the student must apply for the internship registration at Creci and also find out about the other information about the necessary documentation and the slips of the fees to be paid.

What is the annual fee for Creci-SP?

The value of the 2022 annuity, maturing on March 31, is R$710.

Tips for working as a realtor

Act ethically, providing the client with all information about the property, without omitting anything, under penalty of being liable for possible damages that may be caused.

Know all the details about the deal, gather the complete documentation and check possible issues that prevent the conclusion of the transaction.

Source: Creci-SP