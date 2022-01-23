See what is the number to consult PIS 2022 by phone

THE Social Integration Program (PIS) guarantees that the private sector employee has access to the benefits determined by law. The payment of PIS is the responsibility of Caixa.

The payment of PIS occurs annually for workers who have a registration and the requirements to receive the benefit.

Employees hired on a portfolio by private companies have rights such as Unemployment Insurance, FGTS, Salary Allowance, among others. In this way, the TV Newspaper found out which phone you can call in order to consult your PIS 2022 (see below).

PIS payment schedule

With the publication of the Salary Allowance payment schedule for workers in the private sector, enrolled in PIS, many people want to know if they will receive the benefit. This year’s amount will be paid from February 8 to March 31, by Caixa.

Traditionally, the salary bonus is paid in the year following the year in which there was a working day for 12 consecutive months, with each batch corresponding to the employee’s month of birth. Now the payment will be made in just two months.

Workers in the private sector with a checking or savings account at Caixa will automatically receive credit at the bank, according to the month of their birth. However, it is necessary to inform the PIS number in order to receive them. That’s why we’ve separated the step by step for you to find out your PIS number.

Access the My INSS portal; Then, click on “Entrar com gov.br”; Enter your CPF to create or access your gov.br account; When accessing the portal, click on the option “My Registration”, in the upper left corner; The next page will have all your registration data, where you can locate your PIS/NIT.

Schedule of the PIS allowance, paid by Caixa to workers in the private sector



BORN IN RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO January february 8 December 29 February February, 10th December 29 March February 15th December 29 April February 17th December 29 May February 22 December 29 June February, 24 December 29 July March, 15 December 29 August March 17 December 29 September March 22 December 29 October March 24 December 29

November March 29th December 29

December March 31 December 29



Pasep allowance calendar, paid by Banco do Brasil to public servants



END OF REGISTRATION RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO 0 – 1 February 15th December 29 2 – 3 February 17th December 29 4 February 22 December 29 5 February, 24 December 29 6 March, 15 December 29 7 March 17 December 29 8 March 22 December 29 9 March 24 December 29

Number to find out if I am entitled to PIS



Caixa Cidadão Service provides an 0800 number for anyone who wants to call and find out if they are entitled to PIS. See the phone below:

CAIXA Citizen Service -0800 726 0207

Who is entitled to the payment of the Salary Allowance



The Salary Allowance is the constitutional benefit of the worker’s right that satisfies the following requirements:

Be registered for at least 5 years in PIS;





Have received from a corporate employer an average remuneration of up to two minimum wages in the period worked in the base year;





Have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in the base year;





Include in the RAIS – Annual List of Social Information – relevant to the base year.

The amount of the Salary Allowance is up to one minimum wage, proportional to the months worked in the base year.