Serbia ‘ejects’ mining company from Australia after Novak Djokovic’s deportation – Bizarrice

Rio Tinto was preparing to extract lithium, a metal used in electric vehicles, in the Serbian Jadar River region.

Mining company Rio Tinto has already spent BRL 2.45 billion on feasibility studies in Serbia (Photo: Riotinto.com/Reprodução)

Anglo-Australian mining company Rio Tinto can no longer extract lithium from the Jadar River region of Loznica, Serbia, after Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic revoked licenses to exploit the precious metal used in batteries, especially those for electric vehicles. .

As US broadcaster CNN shows, Serbia’s decision comes as it approaches a general election in the European country and amid strained relations between Belgrade and Canberra following the Australian deportation of the world’s No. 1 tennis player, Serbian Novak Djokovic. , due to the health rules of the covid-19 pandemic.

The lithium mine would make Rio Tinto one of the 10 largest producers of the metal in the world, and it was the only project by the Anglo-Australian mining company, which would invest US$ 2.4 billion (about R$ 13 billion) in the project in Jadar.

According to CNN, the Serbian prime minister’s decision would have come after calls from several environmental groups calling for a halt to the project on the Jadar River, planned to start production in 2027.

The Australian government said it regretted Serbia’s decision to revoke Rio Tinto’s licenses.

“We understand the strong economic benefits of Rio Tinto’s significant investment in Serbia. Australian mining companies have an excellent reputation around the world, particularly when it comes to experience.

The problem is that mining company Rio Tinto has already spent US$ 450 million (about R$ 2.45 billion) on feasibility studies in Jadar to understand the nature of the lithium deposit, reveals CNN.