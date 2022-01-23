Serious accident leaves eight dead on highway

This Friday (21), an accident killed eight people after overturning a passenger transport van on the Py 03 highway, in Santana, in the Department of San Pedro.
According to information from the Ponta Porã News website, among the fatal victims are a six-year-old girl and two babies, in addition, a child is hospitalized in serious condition.
The fact occurred in a region known as Santa Ana. At first, the information is that the accident occurred after a van tire burst. As a result, the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and flipped.
The victims were taken to the Santana District Hospital and the other injured to Assunção, due to the severity of the injuries.
Leave your comment
Read too
SOLEMNITY
Brazilian Bar Association swears in new MS board
STATE
Court of Auditors publishes regulations for public prosecutor contests and effective positions
BRAZIL
Justice determines that INSS grant assistance benefit to conjoined twins
MS
Court of Justice swears in two new judges
RIVER MIRANDA
WFP seizes 30 kg of fish caught during spawning and illegal gear
STJ
Jorge Mussi maintains prison of Colombians detained in Amazonas accused of being part of the FARC
BRAZIL
Minister highlights importance of the complete vaccine cycle against covid-19
MS
State appoints Health endorsement and authorizes vaccinating children aged 6 and over with Coronavac
HEALTH RISK
Intense heat motivates a lot of attention in Dourados
PORA TIP
Stolen motorcycle found abandoned on public road
Most Read
BORDER
Ostentation led police to teacher who earned high money to store drugs
REGION
Worker dies after suffering electrical discharge on BR-463
VIOLENCE
Confrontation between SIG police and bandit leaves fugitive dead
GOLDEN