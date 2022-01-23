She gained 12 kg from swollen lymphedema and had groundbreaking transplant – 01/23/2022

In six months, Eliane Eudes de Oliveira, a realtor, 52, saw her weight jump from 57 kg to 69 kg. The extra 12 kilos, however, were not caused by her “gaining weight”, but due to swelling caused by a condition called lymphedema. A resident of Belo Horizonte, Eliane underwent an innovative procedure, the lymph node transplant, to treat the health problem.

“In December 2019, I had a fall on the street, I twisted my left foot and landed on my right knee, but I didn’t go to the doctor. A month later, I was walking home from the city center and I started to limp and feel a very strong pain in the right foot.

The next day, the pain became unbearable, I couldn’t step on the floor. During some tests at the hospital, it was found that he had torn the ligament in his right knee and cracked a bone. The orthopedist recommended doing 20 physical therapy sessions, using a splint and crutch. In the middle of the treatment, the doctor did a new clinical exam and said that my knee was fine.

From that episode, I started to feel a lot of pain in my lower limbs and I noticed that my two feet and ankles started to swell a lot. Gradually, this swelling appeared in other parts of the body: in the legs, knees, belly and arms. My thighs and butt got huge.

The inconvenience caused by this swelling went beyond the appearance it left me with, it subtly affected some things in my day to day.

Image: Personal archive

For example: he had the habit of doing many things on foot, he would wear sandals to go to the course and, when he returned home, he would take off his shoes and his feet were marked. Also, I couldn’t walk that fast anymore because my body felt so heavy. The clothes got tighter until I got to the point where none of my 20 jeans fit and I just wore leggings, skirt and dress.

In six months I gained 12 kilos due to bloating, I went from 57 kg to 69 kg. A childhood friend was worried and every day she told me: ‘Eliane, look how swollen you are, look at the size of that belly, those thighs, why are you so fat?’

Really my body had changed a lot, I was thin and I was gaining weight even though I didn’t change anything in my diet. I started to walk four times a week to see if I ‘lose weight’, but the pain only got worse.

Not knowing what I had, I decided to seek medical help and went to the angiologist and cardiologist. I ran a battery of tests, but no changes were found. The angiologist said that the venous part was ok, he suspected it was something in the lymphatic system and asked for a test called lymphoscintigraphy.

In February 2021, I was diagnosed with Grade 2 Lower Extremity Lymphedema. The doctor explained that people with this condition have lymphatic fluid accumulation, which causes swelling. He gave me pain medication, asked to do lymphatic drainage with a physical therapist and referred me to an angiologist colleague who treats this type of case.

In the meantime, I went to a routine appointment with the coloproctologist, told him about my health problem and he referred me to a neurosurgeon specializing in lymphedema. I went with this doctor, who ordered lymphoscintigraphy of the upper limbs and discovered that he also had the condition in his left arm.

According to the neuro, it is not possible to know if I was born with lymphedema or if I acquired the condition at some point in my life, with trauma, such as that fall in which I tore the knee ligament and cracked the bone.

Image: Personal archive

The doctor introduced me to an innovative surgical procedure, the lymph node transplant. The technique consists of transplanting vascularized lymph nodes from other parts of the body to the affected area. The doctor would make a cut in the abdomen to remove lymph nodes from the stomach and transplant them into the affected limbs.

I performed all the treatment, including the surgery, with health insurance coverage. They scheduled the procedure three times in three different hospitals, but only the last time it worked. I had the lymph node transplant on August 25, 2021 of the lower limbs – the doctor chose to schedule the upper limbs six months after the first one, that is, only in February 2022.

I went into surgery confident that everything would go well, the procedure lasted about eight hours. I was hospitalized for just two days and I was already discharged home, but with the recommendation to rest for a month.

My recovery and healing is going very well. I stopped taking medicine, I never felt pain again and I didn’t even have swelling in my legs, ankles and feet. I still have some swelling in my belly, thighs and arms. One year after the surgery I will have confirmation if the transplant was successful.

In the midst of this process, I created a WhatsApp group and a Facebook group called Lymphedema: Socorro SUS to ask the competent bodies across the country to release the complete treatment of lymphedema, including surgeries, by the Unified Health System.

Image: Personal archive

Patients from all over Brazil and also from countries like Spain, Argentina, USA and Kosovo have already contacted me through social media.

I am currently unemployed and have dedicated my time to this cause. I’ve been looking for investors for a tailor-made shoe factory for people with lymphedema. There are people who dream of putting on a shoe, especially children, but cannot because of the swelling. This is something that really touches my heart.

Lymphedema has no cure, but my hope is that with information and access to treatment, like me, other people can have a better quality of life.”

Understanding Lymphedema and Lymph Node Transplantation

Lymphedema, as the name implies, is edema, that is, swelling, caused by a dysfunction of the lymphatic system. It can be congenital, when the child is born with dysfunction of the lymphatic system and progresses with severe swelling in the limbs. It can also be primary, when the cause that caused the problem of lymphatic dysfunction is unknown. And it can still be secondary, when caused after medical treatments, infections or tumors.

The most common example is the removal of the lymphatic chain after breast cancer, in which the armpit is emptied. Women often develop swelling and discomfort in the upper limb on the side from which the breast was removed.

Lymphedema can also be caused by an infectious parasite, in a disease called filariasis or elephantiasis. This occurs after the worm (filaria) invades and blocks the patient’s lymphatic system.

Symptoms are swelling, significant increase in the affected limb causing discomfort, reduced mobility, sensitivity changes and severe aesthetic dysfunction.

The diagnosis is made based on clinical suspicion. The reference test is lymphatic scintigraphy or lymphoscintigraphy — an exam in which a substance is injected into the subcutaneous tissue and the speed and flow with which this substance is drained by the lymphatic system is evaluated.

The main treatments are those performed by physical measures, such as limb elevation, physiotherapy with lymphatic drainage and use of compression stockings.

Lymph node transplantation is a microsurgical technique in which donor tissue (tissue rich in lymph nodes and lymph vessels along with their vascularization) is removed and transferred (transplanted) to the affected region. The objective is for this transplanted tissue to create new lymphatic drainage pathways in the affected area and reduce the edema of the affected limb.

The peculiarity and difficulty of this technique is that the sutures are performed in vessels with less than one millimeter in diameter, requiring microsurgical instruments with tips from 0.1 to 0.25 mm and using state-of-the-art surgical microscopes.

The technique used by the microsurgery and lymphedema group at the Orizonti Institute, in Minas Gerais, is through the omentum (lymphatic structure removed from the abdominal cavity along with the artery and vein) instead of other lymphatic chains. This technique is called VOLT (vascularized omentum lymph node transfer).

Some reviews have pointed out that this tissue would have the ability to grow and regenerate better than those of other lymphoid chains. The biggest disadvantage is that an opening of the abdomen is necessary to remove the tissue.

The greatest risk is related to infection of the transplanted tissue and abdominal changes, such as transient changes in the patient’s intestinal rhythm (due to the opening of the peritoneum to remove the omentum).

Lymph node chain transplantation can be performed in the SUS as long as the surgeon has training in microsurgery in vessels less than 1 mm in diameter, as well as specialized material. As there is no record of this specific type of treatment in the SUS codes, the medical audit may not authorize the procedures.

In the case of health plans, we also do not have specific coding and we apply codes by approximation such as microsurgery for nerve reconstructions.

Sources: José Augusto Malheiros Santos Filho, coordinator of the neurosurgery team at Instituto Orizonti, in Minas Gerais; and Marcelo Magaldi, neurosurgeon at Instituto Orizonti and lymphedema researcher.