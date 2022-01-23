Shooting at Mexico resort hotel leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Police, National Guard and Mexican Army agents are participating in the search for suspects; those involved are Canadians, including the fatal victim

JUAN MANUEL VALDIVIA / AFP Victims of the shooting were taken to Playamed hospital



A shooting that took place inside a Hotel in the bathhouse of Playa del Carmen, at the Mexico, left one dead and two injured. The episode took place this Friday, the 21st, and according to local authorities, the three victims are canadians. According to Lucio Hernández Gutiérrez, secretary of Public Security for the state of Quintana Roo, the shots were fired after an argument between guests at the venue. “As a result of the report of gunshots inside the Xcaret hotel, three people were injured after an argument between hotel guests,” said Hernández, who even published an image of one of the suspects in the shooting at the Canadians. To try to locate the suspects, local police maintain code red throughout the region. In addition to police officers, National guard It’s from mexico army are helping with the operation. The three Canadian tourists involved in the armed clash were identified only as 29-year-old Jessica; Robert and Thomas, both 34 years old, the latter being the fatal victim. The authorities said that, according to Canadian police, the fatal victim has a history linked to robberies, drugs, possession of weapons and crimes against property in the country.

*With information from EFE